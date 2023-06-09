Red Dead Redemption: Fans Call Undead Nightmare As One Of The Best DLCs

While a variety of DLCs have been introduced in Red Dead Redemption, Undead Nightmare is one DLC that seems to be a favorite of most fans!

There have been several instances of a new DLC being introduced in Red Dead Redemption and it making a significant difference to the game. The wonderful DLCs in Red Dead Redemption, in fact, have been one of the biggest reasons behind the success of the franchise.

While every major DLC has its place in the fans’ heart, Undead Nightmare remains a special one. It would not be inaccurate to say that Undead Nightmare brought a sort of revolution in the gaming franchise and played an important role in increasing the player base for the game significantly.

The popularity of Undead Nightmare can be gauged by the fact that it managed to secure a standalone release for itself. While it was entrenched in the RDR universe, brought in a sense of post-apocalyptic feel to it that made the game even more interesting. The elements that got introduced to the game, courtesy of this DLC, attracted several new players to the game.

Because of everything this DLC offered, it became a fan favorite in very little time. In the last few years, the game has received several important updates. That leads to players wanting the DLC to be upgraded as well. On the current engine of the game, players believe, an Undead Nightmare 2 would do very well. While one should always be hopeful, there is a slim chance of Rockstar paying heed to fans’ advice at the moment.

The gaming publisher is extremely busy with the development process of GTA 6 and therefore, it would not want to deploy some of its development talent putting together an Undead Nightmare 2 for RDR fans.