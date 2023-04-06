Red Dead Redemption 2: Rockstar Resolves Issue With The Game Caused By Windows Update

For a while, it was getting difficult to launch Red Dead Redemption 2 on certain Windows 11 devices. That issue has been finally resolved now.

Microsoft has confirmed that a problem pertaining to Rockstar Games’ launcher has been addressed by the gaming publisher. The issue was quite serious as it was creating hindrances in Red Dead Redemption 2 being launched on some of the Windows 11 systems.

Also Read: Rockstar Games Sale Offers Huge Discounts On GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Other Games

This particular issue was causing trouble for gamers who would launch the game using the Rockstar Games Launcher on systems like Windows 11 21H2. Players would have to deal with this issue after getting the KB5023774 March 2023 optional preview update installed. Microsoft, via the Windows health dashboard, confirmed this.

When players would hit the ‘Play’ button and try to open the game using the Rockstar Games Launcher, they would see the ‘Loading’ message appearing on the screen but eventually, the game would not launch. After a while, they will see the ‘Play’ option reappearing again. This left the players scratching their heads and wondering what the issue is.

Thankfully, the issue has been fixed by Rockstar Games. The gaming publisher released the Launcher version 1.0.71.1428 recently and now, players will not face any issues while launching the game. The update notes also confirm the fact that certain improvements have been made to ensure the Rockstar Games Launcher works in a stable manner from this point.

Also Read: Rockstar Might Launch New Updates For Red Dead Online, GTA Online and GTA 4 Soon

Microsoft has offered a turnaround for players who cannot get the launcher patch installed immediately because of some issue. This turnaround will also be provided to those who have not toggled on the automatic updates. The one thing players will have to do now is update their systems or devices to Windows 11 22H2.