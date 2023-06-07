Grand Theft Auto 6 Might Register First Week Sales of $1 Billion

According to gaming experts, Grand Theft Auto 6 will emerge as a success story as soon as it releases!

The buzz for Grand Theft Auto 6 just keeps growing with time. No other game in history, perhaps, has seen the kind of hype that the next iteration in the GTA series is seeing for itself. Since Rockstar Games has barely shared any information about the game, fans are actively discussing all that it would offer them. From where the game will be set to the kind of characters it will have, several details pertaining to this much-awaited game are being discussed in detail.

In the media, entertainment industry, there is one kind of conversation that takes precedence over others these days. Now, people are not just concerned about the quality of a game. They also want to know the kind of sales it will register and the amount of profits the gaming company will end up making over a period of time.

As per a recently published report, 175 million copies of GTA 5 had been sold by February 2023. It was also reported that GTA 5 had earned close to $1 billion in sales within the first three days. With the kind of hype GTA 6 is enjoying at the moment, one is pretty sure that its sales will match up to those of GTA 5. JoostVan Dreunen, a leading gaming industry analyst, is of the belief that GTA 6 will sell at least 25 million units upon its release. This, in turn, will lead to Take-Two Interactive registering very high sales figures.

When GTA 5 was released in 2013, it had already been 6-7 years since Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 had been released. GTA 6 is expected to release either in 2024 or 2025. When the game is launched, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X I S will be just 4-5 years old. Because of this, a lot of gaming experts are of the opinion that it would be difficult for GTA 6 to surpass the sales of GTA 5 in the initial days.