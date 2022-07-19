Release Date of The Elder Scrolls 6 Could be Further Than You Imagine

When there is no sign of a game releasing despite being announced years ago, fans are bound to get a little anxious.

The Elder Scroll 6 was announced almost four years back and there is no clarity on when the game will finally hit the stores. Bethesda hasn’t even dropped a hint about its release date and the information provided by leakers and insiders hasn’t been of much help either.

One way to get some idea about the release date of the game is to have a look at the pattern followed by the gaming publisher for the release of its games. If the release strategy followed by Bethesda for its previously launched games is any indication, The Elder Scroll 6 will not see a release for itself before the year 2026.

Skyrim was officially launched on November 11, 2011. There was a gap of almost three years between the release dates of Fallout 3 and Skyrim. Skyrim was in the pre-production stage for a very long time and it took the publisher three years to complete its production. After the launch of Skyrim, Bethesda embarked on the process of producing Fallout 4 and took four years to get done with its production process. Since these were the last two releases by Bethesda, it would not be a bad idea to use their release strategy as reference points.

The Elder Scroll 6 was announced in the year 2018 and since then, it has been in the pre-production stage. The next game to be released by Bethesda would be Starfield which is expected to hit the stores in early 2023. If it manages to secure a release for itself by the first half of 2023, then the full-fledged production for The Elder Scroll 6 will start in the same year and the game should be ready to release in 2026.