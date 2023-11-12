Remastered Version of GTA 4 Could Be Launched Before Red Dead Redemption 3

The strong demand for a remastered version of GTA 4 might result in Rockstar Games releasing one sooner rather than later.

While Grand Theft Auto 5 has emerged as one of the most successful titles in the history of gaming, a large section of fans continues to believe that Grand Theft Auto 4 is the best game to have released as a part of the franchise. Apart from having a cohesive narrative, the game also had a very nicely etched-out protagonist and that played an important role in its climbing up the popularity charts.

Those who are fans of the games produced by Rockstar Games must not have missed out on trying out the Red Dead Redemption franchise. Red Dead Redemption 2 took the franchise to another level with its innovative storytelling and striking visuals. With the game turning out to be a huge success, fans are hopeful about a third game released as a part of this extremely popular action-adventure franchise.

At the moment, the entire gaming community has its hopes pinned on Grand Theft Auto 6. Though the game has been in the development process for a while, one might have to wait for a long time before it actually releases. Since Rockstar hasn’t shared any confirmation on Red Dead Redemption 3, there is a possibility of GTA 6 releasing before it. Another game that could be released well before RDR 3 is the remastered version of GTA 4.

There are several reasons behind one being of the belief that the remastered version of GTA 4 will be released before RDR 3. Firstly, creating a remastered version of a game does not take as much effort and time as putting together a new game. Rockstar is also known for hiring the services of a third-party company to create a game’s remastered version. So, even if Rockstar is busy with developing GTA 6 and other titles, it wouldn’t get caught up in the development process of GTA 4’s remastered version as a third-party company would be looking after it.

For a long time, fans had been requesting Rockstar Games to release a remastered version of GTA 4. The game, which came out way back in 2008, continues to have a strong and loyal fan base and gets discussed regularly in different online forums. The game boasted a variety of interesting missions and a highly engaging story. While the graphics in the original game might not appeal to everyone today, one can expect the remastered version to have stronger graphics. Apart from bringing back the loyal fans of the original game on board, the remastered version would also attract the attention of newer players.