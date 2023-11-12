Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update Throws Out Controversial Strategy

This new update strengthens Nintendo’s reputation for keeping things fair and ensuring that everybody gets a level playing field!

Recently, a new update was rolled out for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The arrival of this new update has resulted in the elimination of a controversial strategy named ‘sandbagging’. This strategy or tactic, interestingly, has been an integral component in online racing ever since the game was launched officially in 2014. The update, which is being referred to as update 3.0.0, has led to players not being able to use this strategy anymore.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been widely hailed as one of the most exciting racing games to have been found on the Nintendo Switch. The game has a large community in which ‘sandbagging’ is a term that is used to describe the act of holding back or underperforming intentionally to get some advantage in the game. This advantage could be getting power-ups from Item Boxes or securing a better position for oneself in the game.

This particular practice has attracted controversy for quite some time and discussed extensively within the gaming community. Players, who had gotten used to using this strategy, will need to find a new way to do what they were doing using this strategy.

Update 3.0.0 has brought in some major alterations to the game. A Twitter user named Bear shared a video that shows how Nintendo has dealt with the sandbagging strategy by taking some measures that forbid the players from getting their hands on powerful items upon visiting a complete shop. The option of collecting certain items repeatedly has also been taken away from them. This particular change has been made to ensure the game offers equal opportunities to everyone and nobody gets an undue advantage.

Players were keenly looking forward to the arrival of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update as it was touted to introduce them to the Booster Course Pass Wave 6 DLC. This particular DLC features as many as eight new courses and four distinctive playable characters. Apart from addressing the issue of sandbagging, this particular update has improved the game in several other ways. While there is no requirement for Room IDs in friend-code exchanges, the item box respawn system has been enhanced significantly.

This update also serves as yet another example of Nintendo making conscious efforts to maintain a sense of competitiveness, fairness, and transparency in the gaming community. The much-discussed issue with the sandbagging strategy has been done away with and a plethora of quality-of-life enhancements have been introduced for players as well.