Riot Shield In Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Suffers From a Major Issue

A video that has come to the fore recently points towards a major issue with the riot shields in the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 game.

When you play Call of Duty: Warzone 2, you might face some issues with the functioning of the riot shields. This problem has been exemplified in a recently released video. Both Call of Duty and Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are presently in Season 2 Reloaded. Ever since these games have been launched, Activision has incorporated several changes in them. For instance, in the second season of Warzone 2, Gulag got back to the 1V1 format and the three-plated armor vests emerged as the default option.

Also Read: CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Update Gives A New Twist To Polyatomic Camo

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released in November last year. While several aspects pertaining to the game have been appreciated by the players, many videos, showcasing the bugs and glitches in the game, have been released from time to time. There has been one bug, in particular, which results in the player throwing a gun when they attempt to launch a grenade. Players have also found themselves vanishing into walls because of another glitch.

A new bug, which has been discovered by players, has proved to be another hindrance while one playing the game. This particular bug is connected to riot shields and kind of gives an inkling about the fact they might not work efficiently in every possible circumstance.

Also Read: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Features Bullet Easter Eggs

LordTexugo, a Reddit user, uploaded a video that introduces one to this riot shields bug. This bug, as one can see in the video, pops up when players use a zipline in the game. When you go through the video, you get an exact idea of when and how this bug appears in the game. It remains to be seen what action Activision takes to resolve this issue.