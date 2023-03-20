Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Features Bullet Easter Eggs

Recently, Modern Warfare 2 players pinpointed at Easter eggs that featured on the bullets in the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have stumbled upon a bunch of Easter eggs, that are quite hilarious, inscribed on bullets in the game. After the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded, fans have unearthed several interesting details from the game which had not come to the fore in the past.

Also Read: Call of Duty Mobile Might Shut Down In The Future

While Infinity Ward is not known to incorporate Easter eggs in its games, players found quite a few of them in some of the games owned by the gaming studio. One particular player observed the presence of a Breaking Bad Easter egg in a campaign designed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As far as the Call of Duty franchise is concerned, most of the Easter eggs are found to appear in the Zombies mode of the game.

While there is a lot of anticipation around the next Call of Duty game, one doesn’t expect it to arrive before 2024. Before the game gets launched officially, players will have to keep themselves busy hunting for the smaller Easter eggs that are a part of the titles owned by Sledgehammer Games and Infinity Ward.

Also Read: CoD Modern Warfare 2 Fans Notice Prominent Issue With Map

The first-ever bullet Easter Egg was discovered by Reddit user tristan_mua who also shared a post about it on the platform. As per the user, this Easter egg was discovered because of a glitch. “.50 BIG UWU SO MUCH OUCHIE,” was the text that was found to be inscribed on the bullet. While it is not confirmed yet, but a developer, having a dull day at the workplace, seems to be behind it. Going by the comments posted on the thread, most players found this to be quite amusing.