Rocket League Shares Its Extensive Plans For Season 8

This month, Rocket League will launch its eighth season.

Among other things, players can look forward to a plethora of fresh and original content. Talking about Rocket League Season 8, Developer Psyonix shared some of the plans it has for it. Apart from the start date, the developer also shared crucial information about the returning events and important details pertaining to the Rocket Pass.

Rocket League Season 8 is scheduled to be launched on September 7. It will be backed by a new Rocket Pass that has been designed around the Honda Civic Type R. For the uninitiated, it is a hatchback vehicle that delivers extraordinary performance and boasts of an uber stylish design put together by Honda’s racing team.

When you buy the Rocket Pass Premium for Season 8, you also get access to the Honda Civic Type. One can unlock the upgraded version of the Honda Civic Type R-LE by making further inroads into the game using the new Rocket Pass. The Rocket Pass for Season 8 offers as many as 70 rewards including antenna, paint finishes and decals.

Sovereign Heights Arena, a new venue that has been modeled on San Francisco, will be introduced with Rocket League Season 8. Located closer to the much-popular Centered Park in the city, Sovereign Heights Arena has been designed in a way that looks very similar to a soccer field. One can compare it to some of the other notable arenas that inhabit the world of Rocket League.

Psyonix has shared some details about a new Hoops Arena in order to “revitalize” the street ball scene around. This implies that players should look forward to the introduction of a new venue in Season 8. There will also be a variety of competitive matches that you can look forward to in Season 8. Rocket League Season 7 players would have the opportunity to claim their competitive rewards as soon as the new season commences.

Haunted Hallows event by Rocket League was one of the most talked about events in 2021. Now, Psyonix has confirmed that it will be back in Season 8. The new season’s start date has not been announced yet but there is a good chance of it being launched in October, when the Halloween festivities will be in full swing. The developer has assured fans that more details about the Halloween event will be shared once Season 8 is out.