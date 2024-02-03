Galaxy Z Fold 6 Internal Codename and Galaxy Z Flip 6 Battery Leaked

Despite the Galaxy Note series no longer being with, Samsung still follows the same timeline of launching its Galaxy S and Galaxy Z-series handsets.

Following the release of the Galaxy S24 series, there is one more Unpacked event scheduled this year. The second event is expected to reveal both Z-series devices. The event will see Samsung unveiling both the Z-series gadgets, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Z Fold 6.

Codenames and Battery Capacity

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be equipped with more capacitive batteries than its predecessor. In short, this means higher battery capacity. On the other hand, the internal codenames of the upcoming Z-series devices have been leaked. “Q6” is the codename for Galaxy Z Fold 6 whereas “B6” is the codename for Z Flip 6. In addition to this, “Q6A” is another codename that was revealed. This would belong to a Samsung foldable device.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 follows the S24’s path

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has two batteries. It is also thicker when compared to its predecessor models. The two batteries can have capacities rated at 1097mAh and 2790mAh respectively. Overall, the two units of the dual-battery system are rated for an impressive 3887mAh.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a nominal capacity of 3880mAh and an official (rated) capacity of 4000mAh for the battery. This is similar to Galaxy S24’s 4000 mAh battery. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has battery allocations of 971mAh and 2620mAh. The model was advertised by Samsung with a total battery capacity of 3700mAh.

Is there a bigger battery in Galaxy Z Fold 6 too?

There are no satisfactory answers as to whether the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be treated similarly and whether its battery capacity will be increased. But it goes without saying that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 should, theoretically, have a longer battery life when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Release Dates

Samsung is expected to announce the launch of foldable phones this summer. Every year, the Flip and Fold models are being introduced in July. It is therefore natural that the sequels would be at least six months away from now.

Featured Image: Galaxy Z Flip 5