Rockstar Games To Enable Players To Produce Their Own Music For GTA Online

Music has been an integral part of the games developed by Rockstar Games. It is almost impossible to imagine a Rockstar game without music.

There is a special reason behind music being an important component in games launched by Rockstar Games. Sam Houser, who happens to be the founder of Rockstar Games, is known to be a huge music buff.No wonder the music pieces used in the games developed by the publisher turned out to be so popular. In 2021, Rockstar Games spawned a music label in collaboration with CircoLoco.

In the last two years, one has seen Rockstar Games making a lot of efforts to ensure the music in its games stands out. The CayoPerico Heist update, which was rolled out in December 2020, featured artists like Joy Orbison, Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trax. There were also cameo appearances by DJ Pooh and Dr. Dre.

In the near future, Rockstar Games is expected to release a lot more musical content. When you see the game files that are part of the ‘Contract’ update, you realize that the VIP Contract of Dr. Dreis mentioned as the first VIP Contract. This implies another contract might be drawn out sometime in the near future. Within the ‘Criminal Enterprises’ update, several new parameters have been added as well.

"Rapponator" A newer music mixer in development by Rockstar? Possible collaboration with Dr.Dre?https://t.co/j33Bfch1YG — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) June 22, 2021

Rockstar seems to have finalized its next big step in the space of music. According to a well-placed source, Rockstar Games will give players the opportunity to put together their own beats and mixes in Grand Theft Auto Online. In October 2020, Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive registered the domain rapponator.com. Interestingly, exactly a decade ago, in September 2009, Rockstar Games launched a music mixer called Beaterator in partnership with Timbaland. This music mixer enabled players to create their own music loops.