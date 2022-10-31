Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Disables Weapon Tuning Because of Crashes

Infinity Ward has temporarily disabled attachment tuning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

As soon as the game launched on October 28, players from different parts of the world started checking out the different multiplayer modes in the game. Every time a new Call of Duty gets launched, some technical issues crop up. The same has happened with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Since several players came forward and reported the game getting crashed, Infinity Ward took the decision of disabling the attachment tuning feature.

In Modern Warfare 2, players get the opportunity to tune their weapon attachments in order to fine-tune their statistics. By doing this, they can put together a customized gameplay experience for themselves. One of the ways in which players get to do this is by reaching out to the Gunsmith submenu within the game. This submenu, however, gets unlocked once players reach the fourth level. Though a single attachment tuning wouldn’t affect the gameplay in a big way, players have the option of customizing as many as five attachments to pave the way for exciting gameplay changes.

A Twitter post by Infinity Ward confirms the fact that attachment tuning has been disabled in the game ‘until further notice’. As stated earlier, this Modern Warfare 2 feature got disabled as a large number of players complained about the game getting crashed. As of now, there is no clarity on what led to the crash. The development team, however, has stated that it is working towards fixing this issue.

We are disabling attachment tuning until further notice to investigate crashes for users with 5 attachments tuned. If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and reequip it to use your loadout. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 29, 2022

Players would also have to ensure they have unequipped all the possible tuned attachments so that they could use their Loadouts. At the moment, one doesn’t know what will happen if players don’t do this. However, most players feel that it would be in their best interest to get it done.

The removal of attachment tuning, however, wouldn’t create a huge dent on the game. Players still have access to standard Loadouts and the gameplay changes would be too minuscule for anybody to notice them.