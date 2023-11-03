Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Shares Details of Campaign List and Unlocks

There is a lot of excitement around the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 game which goes live on November 10!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will feature as many as 14 campaign missions. What’s truly interesting is the fact that most of these missions provide players with an opportunity to earn rewards. The Call of Duty franchise, which started off in the year 2003, has been one of the most successful gaming franchises in recent times. The next installment, therefore, is being eagerly looked forward to. Upon the game’s launch, players will get to explore three very different experiences.

The experience of playing Modern Warfare 3, just like any other Call of Duty game, can be divided into three parts, campaign, multiplayer and Zombies. The much-awaited game is scheduled for a November 10 release. Before the launch, the multiplayer and Zombies won’t be available for the players. However, if somebody pre-orders the game’s digital version, they can check out these campaigns from November 2. Activision is working towards making the Modern Warfare 3 campaign attractive by offering lucrative rewards to players.

The campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 features 14 missions, namely, Operation 627, Precious Cargo, Reactor, Payload, Deep Cover, Passenger, Crash Site, Flashpoint, Oligarch, Highrise, Frozen Tundra, Gora Dam, Danger Close, and Trojan Horse. Barring Passenger, every single mission comes equipped with a reward for multiplayer. Some of the rewards include calling cards, a weapon blueprint, double XP tokens and operators. If a player wishes to have a full-fledged multiplayer experience, they have to go through the entire campaign.

Just like most other Call of Duty campaigns, this campaign, too, will be very short. While most campaigns have a duration of 5-8 hours, it would be interesting to see how long this particular campaign turns out to be. Since there will be new Open Combat missions, fans are all the more excited to find out what it offers them.

The multiplayer and open world Zombies will be available on November 10. So, players will have around a week to check out the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. One week should be good enough to complete the 14 MW3 campaign missions and get the associated rewards unlocked.