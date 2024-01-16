Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (SM-A356U) with Exynos 1380 and 6GB RAM Pops Up On Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G smartphone with model number SM-A356U has shown up on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

The phone is powered by Exynos 1380 chipset, indicated by the codename “s5e8835”. It has scored 697 points in single-core score and 2332 points in multi-core score. It will ship with Android 14 OS out of the box and have 6GB RAM.

Exynos 1380 SoC enables fast processing speed, high-quality graphics and excellent 3D gaming experience. It is paired with ARM Mali G68 GPU. The processor enables AR gameplay as well. With a triple Image Signal Processor (ISP), the chipset offers flagship-type camera features. Upto 200MP image sensors are supported, along with HDR, EIS, and advanced AI capabilities.

Back in November 2023, a 360-degree rendered video of the phone’s design was leaked online. It revealed that the phone will have a 6.6-inch flat display with round corners, slim bezels and a chin that is slightly thicker. The rear design is similar to most of the Samsung A-series smartphones with three camera sensors aligned vertically at the top left corner. The front side will have a punch-hole selfie camera. On the right edge, you’ll find the power button and volume rockers.

The approximate dimensions of the phone are 161.1 x 77.9 x 8.2mm. More specs of the phone like the camera sensors and information about the storage and color variants are not available yet and we’ll have to wait for a few more days to weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is the successor to Galaxy A34 5G launched in March last year. With this Geekbench listing, we can be sure that the release date of the phone is just a few weeks away.