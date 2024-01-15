Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, F55 5G, and Purported C55 5G Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification

Three smartphones namely Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, alleged C55 5G (or Y55) and Galaxy F55 5G have bagged Wi-Fi Alliance certifications.

The model numbers of the phones are SM-M556E/DS for Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, SM-C5560 for Galaxy C55/Y55 and SM-E556B/DS for Galaxy F55 5G.

This Wi-Fi certification website’s listing confirms the support for frequency bands of 2.4GHz and 5GHz but doesn’t disclose any other details about the forthcoming smartphones. Moreover, the Galaxy M55 has recently appeared on the Geekbench database.

Galaxy C55 (or Y55)

This smartphone appeared on China’s TENAA website last week. The listing did confirm a few key specs of the phone. It will be powered by a 2GHz chipset, has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and triple rear cameras with 50MP+8MP+2MP sensors. The front camera will have a 13MP sensor.

The battery capacity will be 5000 mAh and the phone will come in 8GB/12GB RAM variants and 128GB/256GB storage capacities respectively.

Galaxy F55 5G Specifications:

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G comes with a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 393 PPI pixel density. It is equipped with a Samsung Exynos 2200 processor, a 6000mAh Li-Polymer battery (supports 45W fast charging), and Android v14 OS. The memory and storage space are 8GB and 256GB respectively. The rear camera setup includes a 108MP, an 8MP, and an 8MP camera. The front camera supports 32MP resolution.

Galaxy M55 5G Specifications:

The listing of the Galaxy M55 5G on the Geekbench database discloses some of its key specifications. The device will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor (maximum CPU clock speed: 2.4GHz), 8GB RAM, an Adreno (TM) 644 GPU, and Android 14 OS.

The score of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G in the single-core test is 3575 whereas its score in the multicore test is 11330. The device is a follow-up to the Galaxy M54 5G which was released in March 2023.

Galaxy M54 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M54 boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The display is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device is equipped with the Exynos 1380 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 6,000mAh battery (supports 25W wired charging), and the Android 13-based One UI 5.1. It contains sensors like proximity sensor, gyro, accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, and compass. The available color options are Silver and Dark Blue.

It contains a triple rear camera setup (108MP + 8MP + 2MP). This setup can record 1080p videos (at up to 60fps) and 4K videos (at 30fps). The resolution of the selfie camera is 32MP.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy A55