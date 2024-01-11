Samsung Galaxy Y55 or C55? Mysterious SM-C5560 Appears in TENAA

An anonymous Samsung smartphone bearing the model number SM-C5560 has appeared in China’s TENAA certification platform.

The certification’s listing reveals the phone’s key specifications. However, its visual images are not yet available. It is rumored that the phone may be named Samsung Galaxy Y55 in China. It could also be called Galaxy C55.

Expected Specifications

The TENAA listing indicates that the alleged Samsung Galaxy Y55 (SM-C5560) will be powered by a 2GHz chipset. The phone is likely to come with two RAM variants – 8GB & 12GB, and two storage variants -128GB & 256GB. An option for expanding the storage via a microSD card slot would be available.

It is expected to boast a 6.67-inch OLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution. The detail regarding the displays’ refresh rate is not yet revealed. It is anticipated that the phone could run on the newest Android 14 OS and One UI 6 shell. The rated battery capacity is listed as 4,855mAh and the typical battery capacity would be around 5,000mAh. It is still unclear whether the phone will support fast charging or not.

The purported Galaxy Y55 is expected to come with a 13MP front camera. The phone’s rear camera setup could include a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP, an 8MP, and a 2MP camera.

The certification specifies that the upcoming SM-C5560 would have dimensions of 210.942 x 124.74 x 8mm and weigh 322 grams. However, the details regarding the phone’s width, height, and weight may not be accurate.

The phone may support the GPRS function and EDGE function. It is assumed that it may support supplementary services like number identification, call waiting, call transfer, and call hold. Samsung Galaxy Y55 (or C55) could come with a virtual keyboard and a built-in antenna. The voice mode may include features like VoNR, voLTE, and voice fallback to GSM.

