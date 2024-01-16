Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 Series: Samsung Rolls Out January 2024 Security Update in Europe

Samsung has already released the January 2024 security update to many of its tablets and phones.

The Galaxy S22 has obtained the update in certain Asian and African countries before a few days. The brand has now released the update to the Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 series in Europe.

The firmware version of the latest security update for the Galaxy S21 series is G99xBXXS9FWL9. The January 2024 security update for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra has the firmware version S90xBXXS7DWL3 and the update’s download size is approx. 260MB. Furthermore, the update’s firmware version for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is S91xBXXS3BWL3 and the corresponding download size is approx. 400MB.

If the users of Galaxy S21, S22, and S23 series haven’t yet obtained the update then they can manually check for it. This can be done from the Software update section in the Settings app of the device.

Fixes by the January 2024 security update

These security updates to the aforementioned phones fix nearly 75 security flaws that were detected in the earlier software version. The updates make sure these phones will stay protected from the attackers.

The OLED screen burn-in protection was absent in the One UI 6.0 update. Although not yet confirmed, this new update is expected to fix this issue. The upcoming software update for these phones is One UI 6.1.

Galaxy S24 series

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S24 series on 17th January 2024. The series will incorporate the next-generation flagship smartphones like Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S24 series would likely be the first to support One UI 6.1. The forthcoming update is anticipated to be rolled out to Samsung’s phones and tablets a few days after the Galaxy S24 series’ launch.

Samsung is also preparing to unveil “Galaxy AI” which includes on-device services and cloud-based support.