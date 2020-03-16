Samsung Galaxy A41 FCC Approval Reveals 5.95-inch Display and 15W Charging Speed

Samsung Galaxy A41 with model number SM-A415F/DS has been certified by the FCC agency in the US.

From the documents available in the FCC certification, we have been able to obtain a few valuable details. The important detail obtained is the dimension and size of the phone and its display. While the phone measures 149.8 x 69.8 mm in height and width, the overall diagonal measurement is 159.5mm. However, the display measures 151.5mm which is equal to 5.95 inches.

The phone will support a charging speed of 15W and it supports Dual Wi-Fi Band of 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Apart from this, no other extra information has been found from the FCC listing. The phone is expected to have an Infinity-U type display and USB-C type charging port.

Last week, the phone obtained certifications from Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG bodies. While the Wi-Fi Alliance confirmed the OS as Android 10, the Bluetooth listing confirmed the support for v5.0 connectivity. The phone had also appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website in January 2020 which showed MediaTek Helio P65 as the processor powering the phone. It is paired with a 4GB RAM.

The phone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with a primary sensor of 48MP, an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is support for 3.5mm headphone jack in this phone. The battery capacity is expected to be 3500 mAh which is slightly higher when compared to the Galaxy A30’s 3000 mAh and the battery part number is EB-BA415ABY.

Samsung had released Galaxy A40 in March 2019 and we can expect it to release the successor Galaxy A41 by the end of this month.