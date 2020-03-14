Verizon Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ & S10e, Moto Razr and Nokia 2V Receive Feb/March 2020 Security Patch Updates

Verizon’s latest set of software update patches are going out to Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ & Samsung Galaxy S10e, Motorola Razr and Nokia 2V.

These updates largely contain the latest software security updates and very little else. Except for Nokia2V, all the others get their March 2020 security update. The software security update for the Nokia 2V alone contains the February 2020 update also in addition to the March 2020 update. Some brands and smartphone models don’t receive monthly software updates but bi-monthly or quarterly updates.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Samsung Galaxy S10e

For the three Samsung Galaxy S series flagships of 2019, these are the 13th system updates from Verizon. As mentioned above, all three phones are getting the latest March 2020 Android security update patches from Verizon.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10 : QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS3CTB5

Software Version for Galaxy S10+: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS3CTB5

Software Version for Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS3CTB5

Motorola Razr

This is the latest foldable flip phone from Motorola and this is its first system update from Verizon. This update patch has the latest Android security update of March 2020.

Software Version: PDVS29.266-47-2-3

Nokia 2V

This system update No. 9 for the Nokia 2V too, has only the Android security update patch in it. For the Nokia 2V, these updates represent the updates consolidated for two months, February 2020 and March 2020.

Software Version: 00WW_1_13H

If you own any of these devices from Verizon, the way to check, manually, if your device has received the update is to go to Settings and match the software update version with the one given above. Whichever update is meant for your device shows up as the latest software version, you should feel comfortable to download.