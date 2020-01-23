Samsung Galaxy A41 Battery Capacity Revealed in South Korean Certification Site

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A41 with model number SM-A415 has appeared on the Safety Korea certification platform.

The image of the battery that has surfaced on the certification site reveals that the phone could possibly be equipped with a 3,500mAh battery. The handset will be arriving as the successor for the Galaxy A40 phone from last year.

The Safety Korea site has revealed that the model number of the Galaxy A41’s battery is EB-BA415ABY. A closer look at the battery’s image suggests that the phone could be arriving with a 3,500mAh battery. Though the image is not very clear, we can guess the battery capacity based on the other numbers found.

The predecessor Galaxy A40 has a smaller battery of 3,100mAh battery. The A40 has support for 15W fast charging. Probably, the upcoming Galaxy A41 could be coming with the same fast charging capabilities.

Past reports have revealed that the Galaxy A41 could be equipped with a quad camera setup. It could be featuring a primary lens of 48-megapixel. In comparison, the predecessor model has a 16-megapixel main lens. The quad camera setup of the Galaxy A41 is also expected to have a 2-megapixel macro lens. The A41 is expected to retain the 25-megapixel selfie snapper that is available on the Galaxy A40. The A41 is likely to arrive with up to 128 GB of internal storage.

Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones and it will be introducing other 2020 Galaxy A-series handsets in the coming months. The Galaxy A31 smartphone has received approval from the Wi-Fi Alliance through which it was revealed to have Android 10 OS and dual band Wi-Fi support. The A31 could be fitted with a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on its back. It may arrive with a 5,000mAh battery. The South Korean company is also reportedly working on Galaxy A21 and Galaxy A11 phones.