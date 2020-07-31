New GTA 6 Rumor Suggests Dynamic Weather and Progressive Maps are Possible

Rockstar has been really silent when it comes to talking in detail about their upcoming GTA 6 open-world, action title.

When they made an announcement during the PlayStation 5 event, gamers were super excited that it is indeed going to be the game everyone has been looking forward to for years now.

The big disappointment was they are going to further push GTA 5 to its limits on the PlayStation 5 console. After all, why would you even purchase a $500 console to witness a game released way back in 2013 on the PlayStation 3 console? The disappointment is going to continue for some more time until the company decides to make an official announcement.

Also Read: GTA 6 May Get New City Maps as Part of Free Expansion Packs

All the information that we could lay our hands on right now is based on what leakers and tipsters around the internet manage to find. After all, there are millions of big-time Grand Theft Auto fans who wouldn’t miss the opportunity to read through codes and even minor announcements or rumors that they could get hold of at this point.

Dynamic Weather

This is something that has been explored in a few other games in the past. Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One console is a great example. The map would drastically shift based on the weather condition because snowy weather would make all the difference in driving conditions and how players could make use of the snow as a way to cover themselves.

Also Read: GTA 6 is Almost Nearing Completion, Rockstar Job Listing Indicates

It is much easier and more fluid to be implemented in a game of GTA VI because you virtually live a lifestyle in various parts of the city. As you play through the game, it will keep changing every few months but the game time will vary. The concept has already been explored in Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar and it further adds weight to this rumor that seems more plausible than anything else we have heard in the recent past.

Maps that Expand

The maps and the world where GTA 6 is going to take place will be completely progressive. A lot of titles have made use of different technologies like No Man’s Sky and the large universe in Fallout or Skyrim. Instead of witnessing the same crowd and places over and over again, you will instead be able to see something new every time you visit the location.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is definitely in development but there is still no word on when an official announcement would be made. It could make its grand debut in 2021 along with the PS5 and Xbox Series X if we are to make a wild guess.