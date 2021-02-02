New GTA 6 Updates Expected with GTA 5 Launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The world of GTA 5 has been significantly explored to its maximum level on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

The time has come for the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles to shine as they are the new generation systems. While GTA 6 is going to be a significant title for these platforms, we do know that the launch date is nowhere close.

Also Read: GTA 6 May Take Time, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remake On the Cards

Despite the dire situation, it can be nearly confirmed that Rockstar is planning some special announcements when GTA 5 gets some huge updates on the newest console. In their press event, Sony proudly displayed the PlayStation 5 versions of the upcoming GTA V game even though it is more than seven years old now. It continues to receive new updates especially for GTA Online where millions of players spend the majority of their time and continue to enjoy every casino, heist as well as other activities it has to offer.

Multiple Games for PS5 and Xbox Series X Consoles

Rockstar is secretly working on multiple titles for the newest console platforms because a single next generation title couldn’t do justice to their sheer power. It is not practically possible to make all new games because the studio is known for creating vast, open world titles like Red Dead Redemption and Bully. They are rather working on a trilogy for GTA’s older titles including San Andreas, Vice City and the original GTA 3. It will be sold as a pack which we hope will keep most fans busy for months because when you could play your favorite titles in full HD remastered version, it will be lot more interesting.

Also Read: GTA 6 Will Have Major Upgrade, NPCs Will Be Far More Responsive

GTA 6 however will not be out till 2022 or could even take another year if we are to go by the many rumors that are making rounds. Based on a tiny snipper released by Charlie Intel, they have mentioned the word unannounced titles and the plural word further confirms multiple games are coming to the new generation consoles in the near future.

Another rumored title is Bully 2 and it will be refreshing to see such an old game make its comeback to the mainstream gaming platforms again. We do know that Rockstar will also make an RDR 3 but that could be close to a decade before it gets launched. GTA 6 is much closer as it has been more than 7 years since it got launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 way back in the past. It is rumored to feature a female protagonist along with other male protagonists.