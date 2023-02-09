Verizon Galaxy S21 FE 5G, LG Wing and Pixel 4/5/6/7 Series Get Software Updates

Verizon Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, LG Wing 5 and Google Pixel 4/5/6/7 series phones are the devices getting the latest security updates.

Let’s check out each update in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G & S21 FE 5G (2022)

Galaxy S21 FE 5G is getting its 13th system update whereas the 2022 version is getting its 7th system update from Verizon. This update only brings security patch updates for performance improvements. Both devices are currently running with Android 13 OS and this upgrade was rolled out in the month of November 2022.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: TP1A.220624.014.G990USQU4DWA8

Version for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 2022: TP1A.220624.014.G990U2SQU2DWA8

LG Wing 5G

This phone was released almost a year and a half, in October 2020 with Android 10 OS. The current update is the 16th system update Verizon is sending to the users of this phone and it includes LG app updates as well as the most recent Android security patch updates.

Version for LG WING 5G: F100VM30d

Google Pixel 4 Series – Pixel 4a & 4a 5G, Pixel 4 & 4 XL

Google Pixel 4a is getting its 28th system update whereas Pixel 4a 5G is getting its 31st system update. These devices were released in November 2020. While both devices get the most recent Android security patches of February 2023, the update also includes improvements in Bluetooth, Accessibility and Framework and prevents issues that were present earlier.

Both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are getting their 38th system update and it only brings security patches till November 2022. These are the oldest devices of the lot and were released in October 2019.

Version for Google Pixel 4a: TQ1A.230205.002

Version for Google Pixel 4a 5G UW: TQ1A.230205.002

Version for Google Pixel 4: TP1A.221005.002.B2

Version for Google Pixel 4 XL: TP1A.221005.002.B2

Google Pixel 5

Pixel 5, released in October 2020, is receiving its most recent security patch updates dated February 2023. The 29th system update brings fixes for Accessibility issues, Bluetooth issues and Framework issues that were present earlier.

Version for Google Pixel 5: TQ1A.230205.002

Google Pixel 6, 6a & 6 Pro

While the 2021-released Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are getting their 17th system updates, Pixel 6a, which was released in July 2022, is getting its 8th system update. All three devices are getting the most recent security patch updates dated Feb 2023 and the bring in fixes for the same problems discussed above.

Version for Google Pixel 6: TQ1A.230205.002

Version for Google Pixel 6 Pro: TQ1A.230205.002

Version for Google Pixel 6a: TQ1A.230205.002

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro

These are the most recently released devices in the Pixel series and were released in Oct 2022. They have received the 4th system update that brings Feb 2023 patch updates and offers the same improvements as the other Pixel phones discussed above.

Version for Google Pixel 7: TQ1A.230205.002

Version for Google Pixel 7 Pro: TQ1A.230205.002