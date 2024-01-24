Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy M15 Bag GCF Certifications

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G smartphone, as well as the Galaxy M15 5G smartphone, have bagged GCF certification today.

The GCF certifications of the phones don’t reveal any specifications of the phone and have just listed the model numbers along with their monikers. However, these phones have been picking up certifications all around the globe in the recent past and the launch should be pretty close.

Galaxy A55 5G

Just yesterday, the Samsung Galaxy A55 smartphone appeared on the BTSIG website with its model numbers SM-A556B and SM-A5560, confirming the support for Bluetooth v5.3. It has already appeared on China’s CCC website, confirming that it will support fast charging support of up to 25W. The phone, however, will be sold without the power adapter, as has been the case with Samsung phones recently.

Apart from these certifications, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has also appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website, revealing that the phone will be powered by an Exynos 1480 chipset (indicated by the codename S5E8845. It will have 8GB RAM support and a much improved Mali GPU when compared to the previous generation Exynos chipsets.

Galaxy M15 5G (SM-M156B/DS)

Galaxy M15 is nothing but the rebranded version of the Galaxy A15 5G smartphone that was released last month. The main difference between Galaxy A15 and Galaxy M15 would be the battery capacity. While the A15 had a 5000 mAh battery, the Galaxy M15 has already been certified in Safety Korea and TUV websites with a 6000 mAh battery. It’s the norm with the M-series phones to have huge battery and hence this is not surprising.

Galaxy F15, with model number SM-E156B/DS, is another variant of this device. These devices will have most of the specs of the recently released Galaxy A15 smartphone except for minor variations in specs. Both the M15 and F15 phones have been certified by India’s BIS yesterday.