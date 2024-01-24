Samsung Galaxy A55 5G (SM-A556B) Appears in Bluetooth and TUV Certifications

The Galaxy A55 5G smartphone with the model number SM-A5560 has been spotted in two different certifications – BTSIG and TUV.

Aimed at mid-range customers, Samsung Galaxy A55 will be powered by an Exynos chipset but may also use Snapdragon in select markets.

When a smartphone model launch is imminent, it often gets spotted on multiple certification websites. Recently, the phone obtained certification in Bluetooth SIG today and on the TUV website a few days ago. The same model was also spotted on China’s 3C website in the recent past.

From the BTSIG listing, the model number and monikers were confirmed along with support for Bluetooth version 5.3. The TUV certificate confirmed the device to be coming with 9V DC charging adapter that supports 2.77A. This is nothing but a confirmation for 25W fast charging support, which was also confirmed recently in the CCC listing. The model recently also appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

Samsung Galaxy A55 Specifications

This model will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Good durability and rigidity are offered by Gorilla Glass 5 while under the hood it is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1480 chipset. For gamers, the inclusion of an AMD GPU is good news as it should make it easier to run graphically intensive titles.

It has been confirmed that the model will support 5G, making it future-proof irrespective of the country the user lives in. The phone is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery. While Samsung has not yet confirmed the overall battery life, it is safe to presume it should last an entire day. The improved processor capacity and efficient usage of apps on Android 14 can further boost battery life. The phone supports 25W fast charging but the inclusion of an appropriate charger will vary from one region to another.

Inching Towards the Launch Date

Samsung Galaxy A55 is yet to receive an official release date. As we have already spotted the model in multiple certification websites like TUV and BTSIG, it is safe to assume the launch date is close by. The company has already launched its flagship models and soon they will follow up with a series of budget-friendly mid-range variants. The A-series has always been popular in this segment and the Samsung Galaxy A55 will be one among the many models lined up for launch.