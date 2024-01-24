Samsung Galaxy F15 (SM-E156B), Galaxy M15 (SM-M156B), Realme 12+ 5G and Moto XT2431-1 Get BIS Certification

As many as four different smartphones including Samsung Galaxy F15 and Galaxy M15 have appeared on India’s BIS certification website, indicating a launch pretty soon.

Samsung Galaxy F15 and Galaxy M15, with their model numbers SM-E156B and SM-M156B respectively, have been certified for the very first time. These models are yet to appear on any other certification sites.

However, we know the battery model of the Galaxy M15, along with its capacity, as it has already appeared in TUV certification. The model number SM-EB156ABY supports a 5880 mAh battery. The rated capacity will be 6000 mAh, as is the case with most M-series phones from Samsung. It’s expected to support 25W fast charging as well.

Rebranded Galaxy A15

Both Galaxy M15 and Galaxy F15 smartphones are nothing but the rebranded version of the Galaxy A15 5G smartphone. One can expect minor changes in the specs though but most of the specs will remain the same.

Recently, Galaxy F55 and Galaxy M55 5G smartphones were certified on the BIS website. Now with these two phones, we can be sure that Samsung is active in launching multiple smartphones across the M and F series in the coming months.

Realme 12+ 5G

Apart from this, the Realme 12+ 5G smartphone’s model numbers RMX3867 and RMX3868 have also been certified in BIS. The Realme 12 series will be launched on Jan 29 in India and it’s hardly a few days to go and most of the specs of the phone are already out!

Moto XT2431-1

The last phone we spotted in today’s BIS certification is the Motorola XT2431-1 model. While we can’t ascertain the model name of this phone, it could be the Indian variant of one of the recently released smartphones in the Moto G series like Moto G04, Moto G24 or Moto G Play (2024).

