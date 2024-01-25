Baldur’s Gate 3 Launches New Update For PlayStation 5

The new update has brought in a solution for a long-standing issue Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 users were facing.

Baldur’s Gate 3 just launched a new update for PlayStation 5 that has been designed to fix Error 544. This particular error was preventing PS 5 users from getting their progress saved. Along with releasing the new update, Baldur’s Gate 3 also shared details about the issue and helped players get an idea about how they can prevent it from occurring again.

Baldur’s Gate 3, which launched in August last year, has been widely regarded as one of the well-received gaming titles of recent times. However, that does not change the fact that this role-playing video game has been affected by several bugs. In the past, gamers were relieved to find out that most of the bugs in the game did not pose any serious threat and could be driven away by moving into a new area or loading a previous save.

That being said, some of the bugs affecting the game have been quite serious and did not let players enjoy the game to its fullest. One of the bugs, for instance, was not letting players save their progress in the game. Those who have been playing the game on PlayStation 5 can now heave a sigh of relief as the new update has resulted in this bug being fixed.

Baldur’s Gate 3 made an official announcement about launching a new update that fixes Error 544 on the PS5. As stated earlier, this error was preventing players from saving their progress. Owing to this new update, players will be able to see these files and shall have the discretion to delete them. By doing this, players would be able to get rid of this issue.

Unlucky enough to have run into Error 544 on PS5? Invisible save files that generated when the error popped up previously have now been solved. We've pushed a patch on PS5 that will make these saves visible. Here's how to delete them 👇 — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) January 23, 2024

The first thing players need to do is update the game so that they can avail of this new patch. After this, they are required to go to the Load Game screen featured on the menu of the game. Once they do this, they will get to have a good look at the invisible saves. Players will have to get the files deleted and launch the primary save. After following these steps, players can be sure that this issue does not crop up again.

Recently, Baldur’s Gate 3 also launched an Xbox patch that seems to have been designed to resolve similar save-based issues. However, some Xbox users continued complaining about facing this issue. It remains to be seen whether PS5 users still face this issue after using this new patch.