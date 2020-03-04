Samsung Galaxy A31 Geekbench Listing Appears; Launch Seems Imminent

Samsung Galaxy A31 with model number SM-A315F has emerged on Geekbench. As usual, the Geekbench appearance has revealed some key details on its processor, RAM and OS.

Reports have claimed that Galaxy A31 may debut as early as this month along with the Galaxy A41. It appears that the company could be internally testing the performance of the device before making it official.

The SM-A315F has scored 349 and 1291 on Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The smartphone is preinstalled with Android 10 OS. The phone draws power from a MediaTek chipset that is mentioned as MT6768V/CA. It has a base frequency of. 1.70GHz. It seems to be the Helio P65 chipset. The SoC is coupled with 4 GB of RAM.

The SM-A315 Galaxy A31 smartphone was recently spotted on the database of Wi-Fi Alliance. The handset has also received Bluetooth certification in the recent past. These recent findings suggest that the arrival of the Galaxy A30’s successor could be close at hand. The battery model had also appeared in India’s BIS website.

Past reports have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is equipped with a massive battery of 5,000mAh capacity. This could be a major upgrade on the Galaxy A31 as the predecessor phone had come with a 4,000mAh battery. It is speculated that the Galaxy A31 is fitted with a triple camera setup on its back.

Galaxy A31 could be featuring a 48-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel second lens and a macro shooter. Like the predecessor model, the handset may come with an AMOLED display with support for HD+ resolution. The other details of the Galaxy A31 smartphone are currently under the wraps.

Featured Image: Galaxy A30