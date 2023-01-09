Samsung Galaxy F41 Finally Gets the November 2022 Security update

While there are several Samsung phones that are yet to receive November 2022 security updates, Samsung Galaxy F41 has now received the update.

Towards the beginning of every year, Samsung fans expect the tech giant to roll out important updates and surprise its users in several other ways as well.

Samsung seems to be well aware of the expectations its consumer base has from it. Though we are in the early days of January, Samsung has started the process of releasing the January 2023 security update for several of its smartphones and tablets.

While fans are quite excited to check out all that the January 2023 security update has in store for them, many are quite aware of the fact that several Samsung devices have not even received the November 2022 security update. This update should have been rolled out to all Samsung devices 2-3 months ago. That has not been done and it has resulted in several Samsung users suffering from a lot of inconveniences.

The good news is that some of the devices have finally started receiving the November 2022 security update. The Galaxy F41 (SM-F415F) is one of the Samsung devices that has just received this update. If you happen to own a Samsung Galaxy F41, you can check out how well this update works for you.

This particular update results in the firmware version of the smartphone getting upgraded to F415FXXS2CVK1. It also includes the November 2022 security patch that works towards resolving as many as 46 security issues, threats and vulnerabilities. While the update has been rolled out to the devices available in India, Panama and Brazil should be receiving this update soon enough.

Samsung Galaxy F41 users must have already received a notification on their notification informing them about this update. In case you haven’t received it, you can run a check manually to find out whether your device has received this update or not.

No Android 13 Upgrade

Launched in October 2020, the Galaxy F41 was initially operating on Android 10 (One UI 2.0). Over the next few months, Samsung rolled out two different versions of the OS for the smartphone. The Galaxy F41, however, is not eligible to receive the Android 13 update.