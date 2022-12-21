Samsung Galaxy S23 (SM-S911B) Geekbench Listing Spotted Before February Launch

Samsung Galaxy S23 with model number SM-S911B has surfaced on Geekbench. To recall, the US variant of the device with SM-S911U was spotted on the same benchmarking site in October this year.

The SM-S911B variant of the Galaxy S23 is expected to release in other markets across the world. Here is a look at what has been revealed through its Geekbench appearance.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Geekbench Listing

The Samsung Galaxy S23’s Geekbench listing reveals that it is powered by a 3.36GHz octa-core processor. It is nothing but a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23 series.

The Geekbench listing of the S23 reveals that it has 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 13 OS. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the device recorded 578 and 2118 points, respectively.

Galaxy S23 specifications (rumored)

The Galaxy S23 will be a compact flagship phone featuring a 6.1-inch AMOLED display that produces a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a flat display with a centrally positioned punch-hole. For security, it will have an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The S23 will arrive with a 12MP camera for shooting selfies and video calls. Its back panel will feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS support, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 10MP telephoto snapper.

It will be fuelled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB / 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The 3,700mAh battery of the S23 will support 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone will run on One UI 5.0 flavored Android 13 OS.

The Galaxy S23 is expected to launch in February along with the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.