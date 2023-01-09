Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Users Delighted With Android 13 One UI 5.0 Update

Samsung has been updating its Galaxy devices with Android 13 one after another and the latest device is Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

The process is being conducted in a steady manner and the tech giant seems to be mindful of the configuration or structure of each device it is introducing Android 13 in.

As per reports, the company had drawn out an elaborate One UI 5.0 tentative roadmap and has been following it diligently. The latest device to have received this update is the Galaxy Tab A8. The Android 13 update has been made available on the Wi-Fi version of the device in Europe. As far as the LTE variant is concerned, it will be receiving the UI 5.0 update in several prominent markets.

The Wi-Fi-only variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, which is available in Europe, has received Android 13 via the firmware version X200XXU1CVL5. The LTE model will get this update through the firmware version X205XXU1CVL5.

The Galaxy Tab A8 LTE variant in Europe features the firmware number X205XXU1CVL6. It is available in a plethora of markets in the subcontinent including Luxembourg, Romania, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Greece, and Baltic. It has also been rolled out in Nordic countries, Slovakia, France, Italy, Switzerland, and Portugal.

Better User Experience

One UI 5.0, among other things, enhances the user experience by introducing a sharper design along with tastefully redesigned elements within the Settings app. While certain features on a particular Galaxy device might be different from the ones you find on another device, better performance is something you should definitely expect from whichever device it has been installed in.

Now, Galaxy Tab A8 users will have access to some incredible multitasking features that would contribute towards making their devices far more useful or productive. On some devices, users will also have access to a new taskbar. This taskbar plays an important role in improving one’s workflow.

Samsung has also made a certain section of its consumers happy by getting the Recent Apps screen redesigned. Many users were bothered by this screen being overcrowded with too many animations. That is not the case anymore. Now, the Recent Apps screen is far more usable and clean-looking.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 users who are based in Europe and India can download the Android 13 One UI 5.0 update by going to the Settings app, choosing the ‘Software update’ option and clicking on ‘Download and install’. There is also an option to download the official firmware files from the official website.