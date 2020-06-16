Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Battery Capacity Revealed

The battery parts of Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 with model numbers EB-BF916ABY and EB-BF917ABY have received approval from the 3C authority of China.

The 3C body has only approved the battery models of the device. The foldable phone is yet to receive approval from the certification platform. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is said to have SM-F916 / SM-F917 model numbers.

The Fold 2 will be arriving with a dual-part battery like all the other foldable and flip phones. The 3C listing mentions 2,090 mAh and 2,275mAh as the rated sizes of the batteries of the Fold 2 smartphone.

The original Samsung Galaxy Fold had two battery parts namely EB-BF900ABU and EB-BF901ABU with capacities of 2135 mAh and 2245 mAh respectively. The combined battery capacity was 4380 mAh.

For Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the capacity of EB-BF916ABY is 2090 mAh and that of EB-BF917ABY is 2275 mAh. The combined capacity (Rated) of the two battery parts is 4365 mAh. Considering the 4380 mAh battery in the previous generation Fold smartphone, the fans might be a bit disappointed as there’s no increase in the capacity!

Fold 2 Specs & Release Date

Recent reports have revealed that the next generation Galaxy Fold will be arriving with a larger internal and external displays. The original Galaxy Fold has a 7.3-inch flexible inner screen, but the Fold 2 is expected to come with a bigger 7.7-inch flexible display.

The Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch outer screen. The Fold 2 is rumored to be arriving with a 6.23-inch cover display. The Fold 2 is unlikely to come with a compartment for storing the S Pen stylus.

The Snapdragon 865 mobile platform will drive the Galaxy Fold 2. However, some markets may receive the Exynos SoC powered version of the device. The original Fold came with an internal storage of 512 GB. It is speculated that the successor edition will come in 256 GB and 512 GB editions.

The other specs of the Fold 2 are under wraps. The foldable phone is expected to arrive in at least two colors such as black and brown.

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series in August. It is speculated that the Galaxy Fold 2 will also debut alongside it. Also, there are rumors that the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip will be also announced at the same event.

