Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet with model number SM-T976B has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are the upcoming flagship tablets from the house of Samsung. They have been in the limelight for the last couple of weeks. The tablets have started appearing in various certifications and have revealed a few important specs already.

Confirms Powerful Performance

The Geekbench listing today confirms the presence of Snapdragon 865 chipset (codenamed ‘kona’) that clocks at a speed of 1.8 GHz and Android 10 OS inside. The single and multi-core scores of this tablet are 4277 and 13286 respectively. It’s worth stating here that the scores of Galaxy Tab S7+ are much better than all the previous tablets from Samsung’s stable.

For the purpose of comparison, Galaxy Tab S6 (SM-T860 and SM-T865) had scores of 3513 and 10597 respectively whereas Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (SM-P610 and SM-P615) had scores of 1635 and 5365 for single and multi-cores. All these scores have been taken from Geekbench 4 listings of these tablets.

What do we know about these tablets?

Galaxy Tab S7 (SM-T870 and SM-T875) will have an 11-inch display and the Galaxy Tab S7+ (SM-T970, SM-T975 and SM-T976B) will have a 12.4-inch display. Tab S7 had recently bagged certification from China’s CCC agency and the listing confirmed the presence of a huge battery with a capacity of 7760 mAh. Both the tablets are expected to support 5G and come with an S-Pen included.

The moniker of the Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet was recently spotted on a certification that appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website. It also showed that the premium tablet will support Bluetooth version 5.0

The release date of these tablets could be set in the month of July or August and might be announced along with other devices Samsung has in its pipeline, like Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20.

Featured Image: Galaxy Tab S6