Samsung Galaxy M01 Core (SM-M013F/DS) Gets Certified in Wi-Fi Alliance with Android 10 OS

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core with model number SM-M013F/DS has been certified in the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website.

The certification page confirms the presence of Android 10 OS and support for dual frequency bands of 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Apart from this, it confirms nothing and we have to wait for more information to come out. This comes just a day after Samsung Galaxy A01 Core smartphone was certified by various websites.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is the successor of the Galaxy M01 smartphone with model number SM-M015F. Galaxy M01 was released earlier this month. Galaxy M01 Core has not appeared on any other certification website yet and this is the first time we are seeing it get approved, which confirms that the device is definitely in the making.

One unique characteristic of Galaxy M-series phones has been the higher battery capacity. While Galaxy M01 came with 4000 mAh battery, we can definitely expect a 4000 mAh battery in the Galaxy M01 Core phone as well.

Phones are usually released within four to six weeks from the time of bagging Wi-Fi Alliance certifications so we can expect this to be unveiled anytime in the month of July or early August. Though we have not seen the phone get certified on any other website so far, we can definitely expect it to get approvals and certifications from several certification bodies across different countries.

Samsung Galaxy M01 was released with a 5.7-inch display, 3GB RAM and Snapdragon 439 SoC powered it. There was 32GB internal storage available and expandable memory card slot. Rear camera setup had two sensors with 13MP and 2MP resolutions and selfie camera had a 5MP sensor. Galaxy M01 came with 4000 mAh battery. While Samsung Galaxy A01 Core was confirmed to have a removable battery, M01 Core may or not have one and we will have to wait to know more about it.

