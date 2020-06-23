Samsung Galaxy A01 Core (SM-A013F) Certified in Bluetooth SIG Website

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core smartphone with model number SM-A013F has been certified in the Bluetooth SIG website today.

The moniker of the phone has officially been confirmed through this listing. Apart from this, it confirms nothing but the support for Bluetooth version 5.0. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core with model number SM-A013F is the successor of the Galaxy A01 smartphone that was released in December last year with model number SM-A015F.

While the phone was widely believed to be the ‘e’ variant of Galaxy A01, it is now clear that it’s not meant to be. Going by Samsung’s naming convention, Galaxy A01e should have had SM-A012F as the model number instead of SM-A013F.

What else do we know about the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core?

The same smartphone had recently appeared in the database of the Geekbench website with scores of 585 and 1665 respectively. The phone has a MediaTek MT6739 SoC that has a clock speed of 1.5GHz. The phone has just 1 GB RAM and will ship with Android 10 as the operating system.

MediaTek MT6739 is not an octa-core processor but a quad-core one with Cortex-A53 CPU. Going by the specs of this phone, we can expect this to be available at very low pricing, around $100 or even less than that.

In addition to appearing on Geekbench database, the phone’s battery component had recently appeared on the SafetyKorea website. This listing confirmed the battery capacity to be 3000 mAh and more importantly, the battery is of removable type. It’s been several years since we’ve seen a phone with a removable battery!

