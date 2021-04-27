Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Gets Android 11; Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy A42 5G Get New Security Patch Updates

Samsung has released the Android 11 update for Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. On the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy A42 5G are receiving new security patches.

Samsung is considerably the best OEM to release regular software updates for its smartphones. Now, the company has started pushing Android 11 update to Galaxy Tab A7. However, the latest update for Galaxy Z Flip 5G brings May 2021 security patch and that for Galaxy A42 5G brings April 2021 security patch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A7 back in September 2020 with Android 10 pre-installed. Now, the device is receiving its first major OS upgrade in the form of Android 11. It comes with the company’s latest skin One UI 3.1 at the top. The update is rolling out to the LTE variant of Galaxy Tab A7 in European countries and the UK. It can be identified by firmware version T505XXU3BUD7. In addition to Android 11 and One UI 3.1 goodies, the update brings March 2021 security patch for system security enhancement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

May 2021 security patch has just got released and Samsung has started sending this to their smartphones. Galaxy Z Flip 5G is one of the first to receive the May security patch. Not only this, the update brings improvements to the Camera app and improves Quick Share functionality. The update with firmware version F707BXXU3DUD7 is rolling out in Switzerland and may reach other regions pretty soon.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung has released a new software update to Galaxy A52 5G users in Asia, Europe, and the UK. It brings the latest security patch released in April 2021 that fixes 30 CVE’s (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) from Google and 21 CVE’s from Samsung. The update can be identified by firmware version A426BXXS1BUD3.

If you’re a user of one of these devices and belongs to the specified region then you would have already received the latest update. If not, then manually check for the update by navigating to Settings >> Software update and then tap on ‘Download and install‘.