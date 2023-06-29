Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (SM-M346B) Geekbench Listing Spotted Before July 7 Launch

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, which has the SM-M346B model number, has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform today. The listing confirms that the device is powered by an Exynos chip.

In fact, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G inherits the same chipset that powers the Galaxy M33 5G from last year. Here is a look at the details that have emerged through the listing found today.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Geekbench listing reveals that it is powered by an Exynos chip that has the s5e8825 model number. This confirms that the device is equipped with the Exynos 1280 chip, which also powered the Galaxy M33 5G.

The Geekbench appearance of the M34 further revealed that it has 6 GB of RAM and runs on Android 13. The latter is expected to be overlaid with OneUI 5.1. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 6, the device scored 956 and 2032 points, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M34 specifications

Samsung recently confirmed that the Galaxy M34 5G will be announced on July 7 in India. It has been revealed that the device will be equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with a side-facing fingerprint reader.

The Galaxy M34 5G will be equipped with an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel primary camera. The phone will offer photography features, such as Monster Shot, Fun Mode, and Nightography. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The other details of the Galaxy M345 5G are under wraps. It will be available in three shades, such as green, white, and purple.

The Galaxy M34 5G will cost around Rs 20,000 ($245) in India. In addition, it will be available for purchase exclusively through Amazon in the country.