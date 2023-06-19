Vivo Y27 5G (V2302) with Dimensity 6020 and 4GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

Vivo Y27 5G smartphone with model number V2302 has been benchmarked on the Geekbench website, revealing its usual specs.

Vivo Y27 5G phone has Dimensity 6020 chipset inside and will ship with Android 13 OS. The RAM present in it is 4GB. The phone has scored 717 and 1701 as single-core and multi-core scores. Dimensity 6020 is a renamed or improved version of Dimensity 700 which powered several smartphones in the last few months.

Vivo Y27 5G is nothing but the rebranded version of Vivo Y36 5G that was released recently. The phone with the same model number has appeared on multiple certification sites, including TUV, Russia’s EEC, Indonesia’s TKDN, Singapore’s IMDA and also in Bluetooth SIG. On the Bluetooth website, the moniker was officially confirmed.

Vivo Y27 5G has another model number V2248 as well, which has appeared with the name in the Google Play Console listing and on Google Play Supported Devices List. It has also appeared on Taiwan’s NCC website, revealing its images. This model V2248 appeared in Geekbench last week with the same processor but it had 8GB RAM in it. From today’s listing, it seems that V2302 is another variant of the same phone but with a lower RAM variant of 4GB.

From the images found on the NCC website, we could see the phone with a green colored case, which is likely to be one of the colors in which the phone will be released. The camera setup is rectangular in shape which houses two big rings for the two sensors it will have.

There’s also a 4G variant of the phone that’s in the making and it has the model number V2249. Even this model has bagged several certifications. The phones will have 5000 mAh battery and fast 44W charging support.