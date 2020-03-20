Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy A50 and ZTE Blade Vantage 2 Receiving Software Update from Verizon

There are fresh software updates available for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and Samsung Galaxy A50.

Besides these Samsung devices, the ZTE Blade Vantage 2 is also getting the software update from Verizon. All these devices are getting the latest Android security update patches for the respective devices for the month of March 2020.

You can note the software versions given under each device and if you own any of these devices check if your device stands updated or not.

Also Read: Verizon Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ & S10e, Moto Razr and Nokia 2V Receive Feb/March 2020 Security Patch Updates

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

The Galaxy Note 10 series flagships were launched by Samsung last year and all three phones are getting their system update No. 7 from Verizon. Samsung had included the 5G model too last year and that is how there are three models included for updates. Samsung has been quite active of late, with its software updates, particularly where the top-end devices are concerned. These same devices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ had received an update very recently, which were related to the facial recognition function and navigation gestures. Verizon had just mentioned performance improvements in the previous updates for the devices along with the February, 2020 Android security patches. That update was on February 18.

Software Version for Galaxy Note 10: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS3BTB3

Software Version for Galaxy Note 10 Plus: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS3BTB3

Software Version for Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRS3BTB3

Samsung Galaxy A50

This is 7th system update from Verizon for the Samsung Galaxy A50 as well and it contains the latest March security update patch from Android. This software update is not bringing about any other change in the device.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.A505USQS5ATB3

Also Read: Verizon Samsung Galaxy J7, J7V, Galaxy J3 Eclipse, J3 Mission, LG G8 ThinQ, Moto Z3, Moto G7 Play and Moto E6 Receive Security Patch Updates

ZTE Blade Vantage 2

The ZTE Blade Vantage 2 smartphone is more like a Verizon exclusive and is a low cost offering with minimal specs and features. This phone is getting its latest March 2020 Android security update patch from Verizon and this is its second system update from the carrier. The phone was launched last October.

Software Version: Z3153VV1.0.0B13