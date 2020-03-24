Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G, Note 9, S9, S9+, Tab E, Moto 5G, LG V40/V50 ThinQ 5G and LG Zone4 – All Receive Verizon Software Updates

Verizon has recently sent its latest system update patches as OTA to a bunch of devices across brands. These include the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, S9+, the Samsung Galaxy Tab E, Motorola Moto 5G and LG V40 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ 5G and LG Zone4.

While all these devices are getting their Android security updates of March 2020, some of them have been considered for performance enhancements as well.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G

These two devices have been in the news recently for certain updates being sent by Samsung relating to their camera functioning and one or two other minor improvements. These may be part of this system update from Verizon though no specific mention is made. The verizon page just says that there are some performance enhancements included. The latest March security update from Android is definitely included. This is the first update for these devices launched by Samsung in February 2020.

Software Version for Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1ATCH

Software Version for Galaxy S20 Plus 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1ATCH

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

This update from Verizon for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 only has the latest Android security update patch of March 2020.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS3DTB2

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+

The update page on the Verizon website mentions that the current update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 has some system enhancements included in it besides the latest Android security update patch. The Samsung Galaxy S9+, however, has only the security update patch of March 2020.

Software Version for Galaxy S9: PPR1.180610.011.G960USQS7CSJ9

Software Version for Galaxy S9 Plus: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS7DTB1

Samsung Galaxy Tab E (8.0 Refresh)

The update for the Samsung Galaxy Tab E (8.0 Refresh) from Verizon had been released a few days earlier on March 18, 2020 and contains only the Android security update patch of March 2020.

Software Version: M1AJQ.T378VVRS5BTC1

Motorola Moto 5G

The system update No. 6 for the Motorola Moto 5G device from Verizon has only system enhancement and performance improvement files. There is no security update included here.

Software Version: PPZ29.302-2

LG V40 ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ and LG Zone4

For the LG V40 ThinQ, this is the tenth system update from Verizon and has the latest March security update patch from Android. The more recent LG V50 ThinQ gets its 6th system update from the carrier and for the LG Zone4, this is the 14th system update Verizon is sending. These two devices too are getting their March security update patch of Android.

Software Version for LG V40 ThinQ: V405UA20g

Software Version for LG V50 ThinQ: V450VM10j

Software Version: X210VPP14c