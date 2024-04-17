Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S20 FE, S22 Series, Z Fold 3 Get April 2024 Security Patch Updates

Samsung is known for rolling out One UI and security patch software updates for its high-end smartphones from time to time.

The handsets usually receive the updates every month until they are four years old followed by quarterly updates thereafter. The manufacturer has started making the April 2024 security updates available for its Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S20 FE, S22 Series, and Z Fold 3 handsets.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have started receiving the recent security patch update from the manufacturer. The build number ends with the characters HX01. For now, only users in Brazil have received the update. It is likely to take some time before other countries receive the update.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, S20 Series, S20 FE, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy A04e Get Software Updates

The update addresses 44 vulnerabilities affecting the handset and the Android operating system. This is the last monthly security update that these smartphones will receive as they are already four years old. Going forward, they will receive the update once in three months.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the first Fan Edition smartphone from the manufacturer. The Snapdragon handset received the latest update patch in several European countries for both the 5G and LTE variants. The firmware for the 5G models will feature the build number G781BXXSAHXC6 while that of the LTE models will be associated with the build number G780GXXS9EXC6.

This smartphone will receive monthly updates for at least five months until it becomes four years old. Following this, the handset will be eligible for quarterly updates.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is yet to receive the One UI 6.1 update but users in the USA and Europe can avail the latest software security update.

In the USA, the update is at present available for carrier-locked handsets on networks like T-Mobile. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will receive the firmware version S901USQS4DXD2. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be associated with the firmware versions S906USQS4DXD2 and S908USQS4DXD2 respectively. In Europe, the update is the same for all three smartphones and the firmware features the build number S90xBXXS8DXD2.

The update supports no performance enhancements or new features but fixes several security vulnerabilities encountered in the last few months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has started receiving the latest security patch update in the USA and Europe. In the US market, the update reflects the firmware version F926USQ55HXD1 and is currently available for carrier-locked handsets on Xfinity and Comcast networks. Other carriers are expected to receive the update soon. In Europe, the update is linked to the firmware version F926BXXS6GXD1.

Also Read: Verizon Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy S23 Series, S23 FE, Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Get March 2024 Security Updates

Both versions address at least a dozen shortcomings and vulnerabilities in the earlier software version.

The April security patch update can be updated through the Software update menu on the handsets. It can also be downloaded from the manufacturer’s firmware library and updated on smartphones using a Windows PC.