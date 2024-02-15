Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, S20 Series, S20 FE, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy A04e Get Software Updates

The new list of devices receiving software updates from Samsung includes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, S20 series, S20 FE, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, and Galaxy A04e smartphones.

Let’s check the updates in detail and which regions are getting the updates. February security patch updates bring in minor improvements to fix 70+ flaws found in the previous software versions. Hence, the download file size is relatively small.

Galaxy S23 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra devices in Europe, Asia and Middle Eastern regions are now getting the February security patch updates. The firmware version ends in ‘BXAD’ for the users in these regions. Users in the US have already received these updates along with other flagship models.

Galaxy S20 Series

The carrier-locked Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones in the US including Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra are getting the latest security patch updates dated February 2024. This will soon be sent to the devices across other countries too. The firmware of the update is G98xUSQS8HWK1.

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 FE, the best-selling Fan-Edition device of Samsung, has started getting the latest security updates in both South and North America. The firmware for Latin American devices is G780GXXS8EXA6; for the carrier-locked US units, the firmware is G781USQSEHXA1.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5

The Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 devices have already obtained the recent security updates for the US-based units and now the update is being rolled out to devices across other countries. In Europe, the firmware version for Z Fold 5 devices is F946BXXS1BXBE; for Z Flip 5, it’s F731BXXS1BXBE.

Galaxy A04e

Samsung Galaxy A04e is a budget-friendly device that has received Android 14-based One UI 6.0 as part of this new update. The firmware is A042FXXU6DXA3 and the update is rolling out to users in Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.