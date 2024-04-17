Oppo A60 Spotted on Google Play Console Database with Front Design; Key Specs Revealed Before Launch

Upcoming Oppo A60 smartphone was recently spotted on the Google Play Console database.

The database highlighted the front design and a few key specifications of the smartphone. According to the listing, the mid-range A-series smartphone will bear the model number CPH2631.

Front Design

From the render highlighted on the database, it appears that the smartphone is surrounded by thick bezels on all sides. There is a punch hole cutout in the middle at the top for the selfie camera. The volume rocker and power button are positioned on the right side of the handset.

Key Specifications

According to the listed specifications, the Oppo handset will have an octa-core Qualcomm chipset sporting the codename QTI SM6225 under the hood. The codename and architecture indicate that the chipset is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The eight cores are Cortex A73 cores with a clocking frequency of 2.4 GHz and four Cortex A53 cores with a clocking frequency of 1.9 GHz. The smartphone will also incorporate an Adreno 610 GPU.

The Oppo A60 will be equipped with 8 GB RAM. It is expected that there will be other configurations when the handset makes its debut. The smartphone will come with Android 14 installed and also feature the manufacturer’s Color OS 14. For the display, the handset will sport a HD display with a pixel resolution of 1604 x 720.

An earlier TUV Rheinland certification last month highlighted the fact that the smartphone will incorporate a 4,880 mAh battery with a typical 5,000 mAh capacity. The battery will have 45 W fast wired charging support. Similarly, a Camera 5 V listing also points out that the handset will have a 50 MP main primary shooter and an 8 MP selfie camera.

There is no official statement from Oppo about when the smartphone is likely to be released. However, it is expected that the manufacturer will opt for a global release and offer the handset in international markets.