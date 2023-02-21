Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Verizon Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4 Get One UI 5.1; Galaxy S20 FE, S21 FE, A11 Get Security Updates

Samsung has been rolling out the latest One UI 5.1 update to most of its phones. Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 are the latest in the stable to get this update.

Apart from Galaxy Z-series devices, there are quite a few other smartphones that have been covered in this article. Let’s take a look at them, one by one.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 smartphone is among the several high-end devices to get the One UI 5.1 update from Samsung. Users expected this update only by the end of February but are now excited to get it in the third week of the month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4

Verizon has sent the system update 6 to both of these phones. The update carries February security patch updates and more importantly One UI 5.1 which offers several enhancements to Wallpaper, Gallery, multi-tasking, Camera, and Widgets.

While the One UI 5.1 update was rolled out in the Asian and European markets last week, Samsung has now sent the update to the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold4 in the United States.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: TP1A.220624.014.F936USQU1CWAC

Version for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: TP1A.220624.014.F721USQU1CWAC

Samsung Galaxy A11

Verizon Galaxy A11 has received the system update 13 which brings the most recent security patches of February 2023 for the phone. Apart from the minor enhancements brought by the patches, there’s nothing major for this phone.

Version for Samsung Galaxy A11: SP1A.210812.016.A115USQS8CWA3

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S20 FE with model number SM-G780F gets the update with firmware version G780FXXSAEWB3 whereas Galaxy S21 FE with model number SM-G990F gets the update with firmware version G990USQS4DWA1. Both updates only bring the February 2023 security patch updates but not One UI 5.1.