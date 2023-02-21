Honor RKY-AN10, Poco X5 GT and Realme C55 (RMX3710) Bag Multiple Certifications

Three unreleased smartphones including Poco X5 GT, Realme C55, and an unknown Honor device have been certified in different countries.

Let’s now see what these certifications reveal.

Honor RKY-AN10

While Honor maybe focussing on Honor Magic 5 series launch at present, the company has various smartphones slated for launch this year. We recently spotted Honor model number RKY-AN10 on China’s CCC certification website. While the certification didn’t reveal much about the specs of the phone, we got to know that it’s a 5G-enabled smartphone that will support fast charging speed of up to 22.5W.

This charger is also compatible with Qualcomm’s QC2.0 chip which is capable of charging at 5V/2A and 9V/2A. It will have a Type-C port. Recent rumors indicated that an Honor phone with a 6000 mAh battery is in the works. We’re not sure if that’s the same RKY-AN10 smartphone though! Maybe we’ll have to wait for a few more weeks to know more specs and the moniker of the phone.

Also Read: Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro (PGFM110 and PGEM110) Get 3C Certifications

Poco X5 GT (23049PCD8G)

Poco’s new mid-range offering, Poco X5 GT with model number 23049PCD8G has appeared on Singapore’s IMDA certification website. The approval only confirms that the phone will be 5G enabled and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth but doesn’t reveal any other specs.

The Indian variant of this smartphone with model number 23049PCD8I was recently spotted in India’s BIS certification. IMEI certification of the same phone indicated that the phone could be rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo but as is always the case with the IMEI website, the names could be incorrect and one should take the information with a pinch of salt.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (SM-A245F/DSN) Gets NBTC Certification; Launch Imminent

Realme C55 (RMX3710)

The third smartphone in today’s list of devices is Realme C55. The phone has bagged approvals from both India’s BIS and Indonesia’s SIRIM websites. Not much is known about the specs of this phone either.

https://twitter.com/stufflistings/status/1627492266700083200