Diablo 4 Open Beta March Dates Revealed, Early Access for Pre-orders

Action RPG lovers can be super excited as Diablo 4 open beta dates have been officially announced.

Those who have already pre-ordered the title will obviously being gaining access much earlier but the open beta is what matters the most. Early access will be provided to players on all platforms including PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

Killing hordes of monsters especially when you team up with a friend is super fun which is why the Diablo franchise continues to enjoy a massive fan following. Despite the current gaming scenario where single player titles are sparse and Battle Royale is still being promoted as the numero uno way to multiplayer games, couch co-op and truly cooperative experiences are still the most addictive experiences in gaming history.

Exciting Old School Dungeon Crawler

With Diablo 4 open beta, whether you have made up your mind to purchase the game or not doesn’t hinder the path to experiencing it for yourself. Besides, it is much easier to have your buddies on board as all of them could play Activision Blizzard’s dungeon crawler for free, for a limited time period.

Players who have pre-ordered the title on one of the three platforms including Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will have early access to Diablo 4 from 17th March to 19th March. While two days might sound meager, it should be ample for most because the development team has precisely placed Diablo 4 open beta dates during a weekend. Those who have pre-ordered the game will be able to play once in the early access and one more time when the open beta gets launched on all platforms from 24th March to 26th March.

Entirety of Act I, Players Will Get a Meaty Experience

According to developers at Activision Blizzard, Diablo 4 Open Beta and Early Access has been designed in such a way that players will have a much deeper understanding of the game’s mechanics. Apart from being able to play the prologue, everyone will have the opportunity to play through the entire Act I during this beta trial. If you are planning to spend a couple of hours, possibly trying both solo and co-op during the weekend, it is quite possible to play through the entire experiences the developers have to offer.