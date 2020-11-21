Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Galaxy J3, J3V, J7, J7V, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ Receive Software Updates from Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Gen), Galaxy J3V (3rd Gen), Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen), Galaxy J7V (2nd Gen), Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy S7+ are all getting their software updates from Verizon.

While the latest Android security update is common to all these Samsung devices, performance improvements are also included in many of them. The two tablets, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are being updated to have 5G service access the US.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e

All three 2019 release smartphones from Samsung are receiving their system update No.21 from Verizon. This update has only the latest November 2020 Android security update patch.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4ETJ2

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10+: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4ETJ2

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4ETJ2

Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Gen) and Galaxy J3V (3rd Gen)

The two Samsung smartphones are getting their system update No. 12 from Verizon. This brings certain performance improvements. The latest Android security update for these two devices, the Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Generation) and Galaxy J3V (3rd Generation) is that of October 2020.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Gen): PPR1.180610.011.J337VPPVRU8BTI2

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy J3 V (3rd Gen): PPR1.180610.011.J337VVRU8BTI2

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen) and Galaxy J7 V (2nd Gen)

The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen) and the Samsung Galaxy J7 V (2nd Gen) are getting their system updates No. 12 from Verizon and like their J3 counterparts there are performance improvements included in this update. The latest Android security update patches for these devices also are of the October 2020 level.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen): PPR1.180610.011.J737VPPVRU8BTI2

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy J7 V (2nd Gen): PPR1.180610.011.J737VVRU8BTI2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+

This is the first-ever system update the two tablets from Samsung are receiving from Verizon. Verizon is hooking up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ to its 5G Nationwide. With this update, the two tablets will automatically access the 5G network of Verizon spread over 1,800+ cities in the US. The devices will display the 5G icon on top. The two Samsung tablets are also receiving the latest November 2020 Android security update patch with this update.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: QP1A.190711.020.T878USQU1ATJB

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: QP1A.190711.020.T978USQU1ATJB