Samsung Galaxy M30s to Get Android 10 Update Soon; Appears at Wi-Fi Alliance

The Samsung Galaxy M30s smartphone has been spotted with Android 10 OS at the database of Wi-Fi Alliance certification.

The Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 smartphones were treated with Android 10 OS in December. The Wi-Fi certification of the Galaxy M30s with Android 10 OS suggests that it will be soon treated with the latest version of Android OS.

Samsung was expected to release the Android 10 OS updates for Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 smartphones this year. However, the Android 10 OS upgrade was brought to these smartphones ahead of schedule in December. Samsung had recently shared the Android 10 update roadmap for India and China. Users of M30s are scheduled to receive the Android 10 OS upgrade in the second quarter of the year.

However, there is a possibility that the company could be testing the phone with the newest version of Android. Hence, there is a possibility that the Galaxy M30s users will be soon treated with the Android 10 update.

Galaxy M30s Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy 30s comes with a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Exynos 9611 chipset is present under the hood of the device. The smartphone comes in options such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The One UI 2.0 based Android 9 Pie OS comes preloaded on the device.

The rear side of the phone sports a 48-megapixel triple camera system. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel. The phone houses a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy M31 (SM-M315F) that will arrive as the successor for the Galaxy M30s smartphone. The handset is expected to arrive with Android 10 OS preinstalled.