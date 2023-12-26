Samsung Galaxy S20 series, S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 Lineup, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 Receives December 2023 update

Samsung has rolled out December 2023 security patch updates to several smartphones across different regions and the list includes flagships like Galaxy S20 series and S21 series as well.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series receives December 2023 update in several countries

The carrier-locked models of Galaxy S20 already received the latest security update (2023) in the US. The December 2023 update is now rolled out for the unlocked units. This update has been rolled out for the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra in several countries. Its firmware version ends with “HWKD”. The changelog only contains security fixes.

Galaxy S20 FE and S20 FE 5G receive December 2023 security update in Europe and Asia

Galaxy S20 FE 4G smartphones are now available with the December 2023 security update in several countries in Europe and Asia. The corresponding firmware version is G780FXXSEFWK8. The December 2023 security update has been rolled out for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphones in Ecuador, Colombia, and Guatemala. The corresponding firmware version is G781BXXS9HWL6.

Galaxy S21 lineup obtains Android 14-based One UI 6 update in India

Galaxy S21’s Fan Edition already received the Android 14-powered One UI update a week ago. This update has been rolled out to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S21+ on 21st December 2023 in India. The corresponding firmware version ends in FWL3 and supports the latest security patch. The users of any of these three models can download the One UI 6 update from the device’s Settings app.

One UI 6 update rolled out to Galaxy Z Fold 3 in Europe

Samsung has already released the Android-powered One UI 6 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the Korea and USA. Now the brand is rolling out this update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones in Europe. By this week, various European markets will receive One UI 6 update. The firmware version of the update is F926BXXU5GWL1 and its download size is 2.5GB. Moreover, it supports all the security fixes that are provided in the December 2023 security patch.