Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy M54, Galaxy A52s and Galaxy Watch 5 Get Software Updates

A bunch of smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A52s, M54 and Galaxy Watch 5 have received their software updates recently.

Let’s check out what each device has got in the update.

Galaxy S21 series receives the December 2023 update

After releasing One UI 6 to 30+ Galaxy phones, Samsung now focuses on rolling out the newest security fixes to them. December 2023 update has been rolled out on Galaxy Z Fold 5 recently and an identical update is released to the Galaxy S21 lineup. The update has a firmware version terminating in FWKB. Since it’s a fully security-oriented release, it won’t create any other changes or resolve issues that certain users may be experiencing on Android 14.

Galaxy M54 gets the Android 14/One UI 6 update

Throughout December 2023, Samsung has been concentrating on rolling out the update to mid-range phones. The brand has now released the update for the Galaxy M54.

One UI 6 update has been launched in certain Middle Eastern countries and the corresponding firmware version is M546BXXU3BWL1. It incorporates most of the features and amendments that Android 14 and One UI 6 offer to flagship phones of Samsung. The update’s download size is 2GB+. The update installation just takes a few minutes.

December 2023 security update rolling out to the Galaxy A52s in the US

Galaxy A52s users are already waiting for the Android 14 update. Samsung has rolled out the latest security update to this famous mid-range phone. The December 2023 security update has been released to this phone in the US. The new software is accessible for both factory-unlocked as well as the units that are carrier-locked. The latest software update is available in the US for the phone’s carrier-locked version. The corresponding firmware version is A526USQSCEWK3. Moreover, it is released on all carrier networks existing in the US.

Galaxy Watch 5 receives December 2023 security update

December 2023 security update is now rolled out for the Galaxy Watch 5. The update’s firmware version is R910XXU1BWL1. As per the security bulletin from Samsung, the December 2023 security patch resolves tons of security flaws found in the earlier software version. A few of these security flaws are associated with the Exynos chipset included in the company’s smartwatches.